“We All Do Politics, but This Is…”: Actor-Politician Mithun Chakraborty Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Sandeshkhali Violence

Amid escalating violence and unrest in Sandeshkhali, Actor Politician Mithun Chakraborty has lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the West Bengal Government, condemning the current situation in the state.

Expressing his dismay, Chakraborty stated, "There couldn't be a more disgusting thing than this... With women, you're playing such a kind of game? This is unbelievable... We all do politics, but this is beyond politics... This shouldn't happen... We all have the responsibility to raise our voices and to make sure that they don't have to suffer this plight."

Since February 8, protests have erupted in Sandeshkhali, a village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, following claims by hundreds of women that top leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have instigated a 'reign of terror' targeting local women. According to the women, TMC members have been conducting house surveys and subjecting women to abuse for prolonged periods. They have specifically accused Sheikh Shahjahan, a member of the local Zila Parishad, as the main culprit. Shahjahan is currently evading authorities after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attempted to raid his premises. Protesters are calling for immediate action to address the situation.

According to reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a six-member committee comprising Union Ministers and MPs to visit Sandeshkhali and investigate the reported incidents of sexual harassment and violence against women. The committee, directed by BJP national president JP Nadda, aims to assess the situation, speak with victims, and compile a report. However, the delegation was obstructed by the West Bengal police on Friday. The team, which includes Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhowmik, Sunita Duggal, Kavita Patidar, Sangeeta Yadav, and Brij Lal, along with BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, raised objections to the police's actions, asserting that they had no authority to impede their visit.