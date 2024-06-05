‘We Are in NDA’, Says TDP Supremo N Chandrababu Naidu Amid Speculation of Alliance with INDIA Bloc

On Wednesday, TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu announced that his party is a part of the NDA and confirmed his attendance at the upcoming National Democratic Alliance meeting in New Delhi. Joining him will be Janasena party leader Pawan Kalyan, another constituent of the NDA, following their collective success in the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.

"We are in NDA. I am going for an NDA meeting. In the course of time, if there is anything we will report to you," Naidu said in a press conference when asked about his Delhi visit.

According to sources from Janasena, Pawan Kalyan has also departed for the national capital to participate in the NDA meeting.

Senior figures from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are convening in New Delhi on Wednesday to review the outcomes of the Lok Sabha elections and discuss the intricacies of forming the government.

The TDP and Janasena, securing 16 and two Lok Sabha seats respectively in Andhra Pradesh, are poised to wield significant influence in the government formation process at the national level. Meanwhile, the BJP clinched two seats in the state