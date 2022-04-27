We are working for welfare of minorities, any law will be enacted after dialogue: UP Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Uniform Civil Code

A day after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) termed the Uniform Civil Code 'unconstitutional' and 'anti-minority', Uttar Pradesh's Minority Welfare Minister Danish Azad Ansari said that any law will be made only after establishing a dialogue with everyone and the state government is working for the welfare of the minorities.

"Today we are talking about progress. We are bringing this law for the progress of Muslims and minorities like the triple talaq law was brought which directly benefited our minority sisters," said Ansari during a telephonic interview with ANI.

"Those who were anti-minority are out of power today. We talk about the development of all. So, today the people have blessed us and reinstated us in the government. We are continuously working for the benefit of the general public. We are serious about the interest of people, especially minorities," said Ansari.

Ansari stated that for continuous progress, change is necessary, adding that laws are enacted to bring about those changes.

The Uttar Pradesh Minister further said, "As our society progresses, we have to make changes in many ways. We have to adjust so that we keep moving ahead, towards continuous progress. Therefore, laws need to be enacted to bring about change. We will do every positive work that society needs, which is for the benefit of society. All those things will be done by establishing dialogue."

"As far as the Muslim community is concerned, a feeling of trust is getting established through the work of our government and we are constantly working towards the interest of the society. Without communication and consultation, there will be no coordination and whatever decision will be taken, whatever laws will be made, that will be for the benefit of the society," added Ansari.

Ansari's remarks came after AIMPLB on Tuesday termed the Uniform Civil Code 'an unconstitutional and anti-minorities move', and called the rhetoric for bringing the law an attempt by Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Central government to divert attention from inflation, economy and rising unemployment.

AIMPLB appealed to the Centre to not undertake the Uniform Civil Code.

The Board said that the rhetoric of the Uniform Civil Code by the Uttarakhand or Uttar Pradesh Government or the Central Government is nothing but an attempt to divert attention from issues like rising inflation, falling economy and rising unemployment and to increase the agenda of hatred.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

Notably, in Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP has promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor