“We Discussed Election Strategy…Will Do Our Best To Ensure Sudarshan Reddy Wins”: AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday extended support for the candidature of former Supreme Court judge B Sudarshan Reddy for the post of Vice President. Speaking to the reporters, Kejriwal said, "AAP has supported the candidature of former Supreme Court judge B Sudarshan Reddy for the post of Vice President. At the time of his nomination, from our side, Sanjay Singh was present. Just now, Justice Reddy had come to meet me, and we discussed the current situation in the country. We discussed the election strategy. We will do our best to ensure B Sudarshan Reddy wins. Justice Reddy has had an impressive career as a judge. If a person like him becomes the Vice President of the country, the respect for the post of Vice President will increase...I urge everyone to support him...," he added. Kejriwal also congratulated and gave best wishes to Justice Reddy and added that he is hoping to congratulate him on September 9, in case he wins.

AAP National Convenor also urged political parties from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to vote for Justice Reddy as "it's a matter of Telugu pride. Justice Reddy is Telugu, and this is a matter of Telugu pride for the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The political parties from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should vote for the nation and Telugu pride," he said. Earlier today, former Supreme Court Justice B Sudarshan Reddy filed his nomination for contesting the Vice Presidential elections and pledged to discharge the role with impartiality, dignity, and a steadfast commitment, if elected. Reddy filed the nomination in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

In a statement released after filing his nomination, Justice (Retd.) Reddy said, "Today, I had the honour of filing my nomination papers for the office of the Vice President of India as a joint candidate of the Opposition parties. I did so with a deep sense of humility, responsibility, and unwavering commitment to the values enshrined in our Constitution." Reflecting on his career and principles, he added, "My life in public service -- as a judge of the Supreme Court of India, as a student of law, and as a citizen rooted in the democratic traditions of this Republic -- has taught me that the true strength of India lies in the dignity of every individual, the protection of constitutional morality, and the unity in our diversity. This election is not merely about one individual."

उपराष्ट्रपति पद के लिए विपक्ष के उम्मीदवार जस्टिस बी. सुदर्शन रेड्डी जी का आज अपने आवास पर स्वागत किया और उनसे विस्तार से बात की।



आम आदमी पार्टी उनकी उम्मीदवारी का पूरे विपक्ष के साथ मिलकर समर्थन करेगी।



इस दौरान कांग्रेस सांसद प्रमोद तिवारी जी, सैयद नासिर हुसैन जी और तृणमूल… pic.twitter.com/0lVTN71lq6 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 21, 2025

The election for the Vice President of India will see a direct contest between Justice Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and NDA's nominee C P Radhakrishnan. The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election would take place on September 9, with counting to take place the same day.