We have psychologically defeated PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi in J&K

Jammu, Sep 23 Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday in J&K’s Poonch district that the Congress party has "psychologically defeated" the Prime Minister.

Addressing a large NC-Congress election campaign rally in the Surankote area of Poonch district, Rahul Gandhi said, “BJP and RSS people in J&K and other states spread hatred and violence. They make brother fight against brother. They only know to spread hatred and their politics is based on hatred. Hatred cannot be defeated by hatred. It can only be defeated by love. On one side there are people spreading hatred and on the other side are we, those who want to open the shop of love. During our Bharat Yatra, we opened the shop of love in every state in India."

“Narendra Modi of today is not a shade of what he was in the past. They bring laws and we oppose them and they cannot pass laws now. We have defeated the psychology of Narendra Modi. When he came under pressure during the Lok Sabha polls, he said he was not ‘biological’ pretending to be in direct connection with God. This shows we have broken him psychologically by defeating his hatred with our love," said Gandhi, the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha.

"In India, UTs are made out of states, states are divided into two states, but never in our constitutional history has a state been downgraded into a UT. Today your democratic right has been snatched. We will put enough pressure on them to restore your statehood," said Rahul Gandhi.

"Today, all your decisions are taken from Delhi, but we want your decisions should be taken in J&K. We wanted statehood before the election, but they did not do it. They divide people on the basis of region, language, and community. They are trying to divide Gujjars and Paharis. We will carry everybody together, give all of them their rights and move forward together," said the Congress leader.

While commenting on the job scenarios, he alleged, "In the entire country, Narendra Modi helps only two to three billionaires. He has waived off Rs 16 lakh crore of loans of billionaires. He has finished small industries and because of this employment is not available in the country, including J&K.

“Congress candidate is fighting from here and NC is supporting us. I appeal to all my workers to support NC candidates wherever they are fighting elections," said Gandhi.

National Conference president, Dr Farooq Abdullah also accompanied Rahul Gandhi to Surankote where he addressed the Congress poll rally.

Abdullah said, “The future PM of India, Rahul Gandhi is here today and our war is against the hatred spread by BJP and RSS. They first tried to divide people on the basis of religion and now they want to divide us in the name of communities. This PM says Muslims are intruders and they produce a lot of children. He tells our Hindu sisters and daughters that Muslims will snatch their ‘Mangalsutra’. We joined hands to fight this. I request the BJP candidate, Chowdhary Akram to withdraw from the contest and support the NC-Congress candidate in Surankote. If you want to finish hatred, cast your vote for the Congress."

“Rahul Gandhi says he wants to stop the shop of hatred, but we add to his words that we want to sink the boat of hatred,” Abdullah further said. He appealed to voters to cast their votes in favour of the Congress candidate in this Assembly constituency, Shahnawaz Choudhary.

