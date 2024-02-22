We Received Messages Arvind Kejriwal Will Be Arrested If We Joined INDIA Alliance, Claims Atishi Marlena

Atishi Marlena, a leader of the AAP, asserted that if the party forms a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress for the Lok Sabha elections, there is a possibility that Arvind Kejriwal, the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, might face arrest within the next three to four days.

Addressing a press conference, she also claimed that the CBI was going to issue a notice to Kejriwal either on Saturday or Sunday. Since the news of discussions on an alliance between AAP and Congress reaching final stages is circulating, AAP leaders have received messages since Wednesday evening that Kejriwal will be arrested if AAP enters into a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress, she claimed.

The Delhi minister alleged that messengers had relayed information suggesting that the CBI would issue a notice to the chief minister on either Saturday or Sunday, followed by his arrest. She emphasized that according to these sources, the only means to prevent Kejriwal's incarceration was for the AAP to withdraw from the opposition bloc INDIA.

She also stated that the alliance between the AAP and the Congress in Delhi is nearing completion, with leaders from both parties potentially making an official announcement within the next day or two.