"We want security...," says family of victim of Panchayat poll violence in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 9 : After a wave of violence that claimed at least 10 lives in West Bengal during Panchayat polls on Saturday, a family member of 62-year-old Congress worker who allegedly killed in the Murshidabad demanded security.

The 62-year-old party worker Haji Liaquat Ali, was allegedly killed in the violence on Saturday during Panchayat Polls.

Chinima Tabassum niece of deceased raised question on security and said, "Even people are in fear. We demand for security and we don't want vote in this scenario."

The family members of the deceased raised a question on the deployment of the central forces and the way the Panchayat election held in Bengal.

Brother of deceased breaks in to tears and said that "The deceased was sitting in a tea shop when bomb was hurled at him."

He also alleged that near the polling booth not a single police was present at the spot.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission on Monday announced repolling in Purulia, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

West Bengal State Election Commission on Sunday said the Police have confirmed 10 deaths in poll-related violence across the state.

There were reports of booth capturing, damaging of ballot boxes and assault on presiding officers in several districts such as Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur and Nadia.

Polling occurred on Saturday at 7 am amid tight security in the state in 73,887 seats in rural areas of West Bengal with 5.67 crore people deciding the fate of around 2.06 lakh candidates. The counting of votes will take place on July 11.

