We will achieve our demand: Tipra Motha Chief on upcoming Tripura Assembly Elections

Tipra Motha, a forum of regional parties in Tripura on Sunday announced a list of 20 candidates, who will contest the Assembly elections, mainly on its demand for "Greater Tipraland" state for the indigenous Tripuris. The Motha earlier rejected the proposal for alliance from the ruling BJP and the Opposition CPI(M)-Congress without a written assurance about fulfillment of its "Greater Tipraland" state demand.

It's not about the candidate but about our demand! We will achieve our demand if we realise that the issue of Constitutional rights is more important now than anything else," Motha Chief Pradyot Deb Barma said in his post while releasing the list on Sunday."Wish all the warriors forget their differences and ego for the next 18 days. Be focused and don't jealousy and ego spoil our movement," Deb Barma's post further said.He had earlier said Tipra Motha would fight elections against all parties opposed to "Greater Tipraland". Although Motha's stronghold is believed to be the 20 tribal-dominated constituencies under the TTADC, the list included at least six non-tribal candidates. The term of Tripura assembly will end on March 22 and will go to polls in a single phase on February 16, 2023.