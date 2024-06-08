We will continue to be with the Left, says Kerala Congress (M) Chairman

Thiruvananthapuram, June 8 Chairman of the Kerala Congress (M), Jose K Mani, on Saturday dispelled speculation that his party will return to the Congress-led Opposition.

Speculation began after it dawned that Jose K Mani might not get a renomination to the Rajya Sabha when elections to three seats are held on June 25.

Of the three, two seats will be contested by the ruling Left, while the other seat will be with the Congress-led Opposition.

On Saturday, the CPI(M) top brass met the leadership of the CPI and Jose K Mani separately on sharing of seats.

“The discussions went off well and the CPI(M) leaders have asked us to wait as the Left Democratic Front meeting will be held on Monday,” said Jose K Mani.

“Please don’t be misguided by speculation that our party is shifting loyalties. We are not one to shift loyalties for power. We will continue to be with the Left,” he said.

Jose K Mani heads the bigger faction of the erstwhile party of his father the legendary KM Mani.

Soon after the death of his father, Jose K Mani joined the ruling Left Democratic Front and his party won five seats to the Assembly in 2021 and his junior colleague got a Cabinet berth in the present Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The other faction led by veteran legislator PJ Joseph is with the Congress-led UDF.

Mani suffered a rude jolt when he lost the 2021 Assembly polls from his father’s traditional seat.

So all eyes are on Monday’s LDF meeting and it remains to be seen, if the CPI(M) will give their winning Rajya Sabha seat to Mani, after CPI Secretary Binoy Viswan said they will not forego their seat.

