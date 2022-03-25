"We will end our lives if...." Disha Salian’s family writes to President Kovind, former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager late Disha Salian's parents wrote to President Ram Nath Kovid that they will end their lives due to the harassment they are facing. Her parents especially blamed Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitish Rane for making their life miserable.

Disha’s father said, “We (me and my wife) have appealed to the important people of this country to stop the politicians from maligning our daughter's name. We have also sent the same petition to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of Opposition Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Justice of Mumbai High Court."

Her parents in the letter further wrote, ”Some people active on social media started connecting her death with the subsequent episode of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajpoot and started spreading imaginary and factually incorrect information on social media and news channels. Some politicians like Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane jumped into the issue because of rivalry with Aaditya Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray to settle their scores, dragged us into their political battle and have made our lives miserable."

“As we were aware and also confirmed later with her friends that Disha had not come out of the flat since 4th of June 2020. The CCTV installed in that building will disclose the said fact. However, Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane kept on saying that some persons entered the flat and raped Disha. We find it very offensive and we had to hide our faces from society. Both of us couldn't grieve in peace and have been deeply hurt by these people and their baseless, insulting, unfounded character assassination of our daughter" her father added.

"It has affected our lives so much and made it so immensely miserable that we sometimes think just to end our lives," the letter read.

Disha Salian was the former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput. She killed herself in June 2020. And a few days later Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.