We will explain our position to govt and seek revocation of suspension: WFI chief Sanjay Singh

The newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) plans to approach the government to revoke its suspension, asserting it didn't disregard any rules in its decision-making. President Sanjay Singh told PTI that legal options might be explored if the issue remains unresolved.

The Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the WFI, citing irregularities in announcing the dates for the U-15 and U-20 National Championships in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. The ministry alleges the WFI didn't follow proper procedures, including adequate notice to wrestlers for preparation.

We are seeking time from the sports minister and request that the suspension be lifted. If the issue is not resolved through dialogue, we could explore legal options, Sanjay Singh told PTI.

We will explain that we have followed rules in taking decisions. We will present the proofs. Whatever decisions were taken, were taken by consensus. It was not my personal decision. 24 state associations had given affidavits and we have got e-mails, we have everything in writing, the sports administrator added.

Meanwhile, Sakshi Malik, one of the prominent faces of the agitation against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, welcomed the WFI's suspension. Bajrang Punia, who had returned his Padma Shri medallion to the government on Friday in protest over election of Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh as WFI President, said he won't take back his award.