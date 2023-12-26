“We Will Find Them From Depth of Seas”: Rajnath Singh After Drone Attacks on Merchant Navy Ships in Indian Ocean

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has vowed to locate and take action against those responsible for the attack on the merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea en route to New Mangalore port. Singh expressed determination to find the attackers "even from the depth of the seas." He emphasized that the Indian Navy has intensified surveillance in the region.

Addressing the incident, Singh stated, "The government has taken the attacks at sea very seriously and has increased surveillance. We will find those who carried out this attack even from under the sea and take strict action against them." He further suggested that some nations may be displeased with India's development.

The MV Chem Pluto, a cargo vessel transporting crude oil from Saudi Arabia, fell victim to a drone attack allegedly carried out by Houthi militants off India's west coast in the Arabian Sea. The incident occurred as the ship was en route to New Mangalore port. The chemical tanker, flying the Liberian flag, owned by Japan, and operated by the Netherlands, was struck by the drone on December 23, approximately 200 nautical miles off the Indian coast. The vessel, with 20 Indian and Vietnamese crew members on board, reached Mumbai port on Monday, escorted by the Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the crew.