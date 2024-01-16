Weather Alert: Rainfall Expected in West Bengal, Heavy Fog Hits North Indian Cities

The Meteorological Department predicts rainfall in several districts of West Bengal. Concurrently, heavy fog has blanketed several North Indian cities, accompanied by the onset of cold currents. Numerous areas across the country are currently under cold weather advisories. Let's delve into the latest weather update.

Rainfall in Southern Districts - Magher is set to witness rain starting Tuesday. Today, precipitation is anticipated in South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur. Dry weather is expected in other southern districts. Scattered rain is forecasted in various locations across North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Kolkata, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Hooghly, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia on January 17 to 18.

VIDEO | Dense fog disrupts ferry services to Gangasagar, West Bengal as visibility dips in the region.#ColdWave#DenseFogpic.twitter.com/oTP4fiUVfW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 16, 2024

Several districts in North Bengal are poised for rain from Wednesday to Friday. Anticipated rainfalls cover Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Malda, North Dinajpur, and South Dinajpur. There is no expected change in minimum and night temperatures for the next two days. However, temperatures may rise by 2 to 4 degrees thereafter.