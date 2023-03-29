Weather changes in Delhi-NCR, strong winds and rain in many areas

New Delhi, March 29 The weather has once again taken a turn in Delhi-NCR. After fine weather for the last several days, on Wednesday evening it started raining with strong winds.

By the evening in Delhi-NCR, dark clouds covered the sky and it started raining with strong winds. While the drizzling continued in Delhi, talking about Noida, it started raining after a thunderstorm. Due to this, the temperature has once again registered a drop.

The Meteorological Department had issued a rain alert for many areas of Delhi-NCR including Rohini, Badli, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Lajpat Nagar, Chhatarpur and Noida and Ghaziabad, Sonepat, Rohtak in some areas of outer Delhi Delhi on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor