Weather likely to remain dry in J&K: MeT

Srinagar, June 23 Light to moderate rain continued in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT department forecast generally dry weather for Thursday.

Water level in all the major rivers and streams in the Valley started to recede since morning after the flood threat loomed large during the last 48 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain generally dry in J&K till the month end. There is no danger of flood in the union territory as of now", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar registered 10.8, Pahalgam 8.6 and Gulmarg 2.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Leh in Ladakh region recorded 6.6 and Kargil 9.3 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 21.2, Katra 19.8, Batote 11.7, Banihal 12.6 and Bhaderwah 13 degrees as the minimum temperature.

