Weather office forecasts rain, snow in J&K in coming days

Srinagar, Jan 29 Due to nightlong cloud cover, the minimum temperature rose above the freezing point in Srinagar city on Wednesday as the MET office forecast another spell of rain/snow in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Kashmir has not received normal rain/snow so far this season.

It is the heavy snowfall in the winter months that replenishes the perennial water reservoirs in the mountains. These perennial reserves of snow sustain various rivers, streams, springs and ponds during the summer months.

Less snowfall in winter means less water in rivers, streams, springs, wells and ponds during the summer months.

A MET department statement said on Wednesday, “Generally dry weather till the afternoon of January 29, with possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches tonight.

“Fresh spell of light rain/snow at scattered to fairly widespread places during January 29th night/ January 30th morning and at isolated places during January 31.

“On February 1 and 2, generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/snow at scattered to fairly widespread places.

“Few middle and higher reaches may receive moderate snowfall. February 3 will see generally cloudy sky with possibility of light snow at scattered places.

“On February 4 and 5, generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/snow at scattered to fairly widespread places.”

The MET department also issued an advisory on Wednesday stating, “Rise in minimum temperature by 2-4 degree celsius at many places from January 29 onwards. Tourists/travellers/transporters are advised to follow administrative/traffic advisory.”

Srinagar had 1.9 degree celsius, Gulmarg minus 2.5 degree celsius and Pahalgam minus 0.8 as the minimum temperature today.

Jammu city had 11.2 degree celsius, Katra 10.3, Batote 7.7, Banihal 3.3 and Bhaderwah 4.5 as the minimum temperature today.

The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

Doctors have advised children and elderly people not to expose themselves to long periods of extreme cold, which causes constriction of blood vessels.

This results in myocardial infarction which is responsible for heart attacks and heart failures.

