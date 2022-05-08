Weather remains dry in J&K

Srinagar, May 8 Weather remained dry in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours as the Met Department said on Sunday that dry and hot weather is likely to continue.

On Sunday, Srinagar reported 12.8, Pahalgam 6.3 and Gulmarg 7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh had 2.8, Leh 8.1 and Kargil 8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu had 23.7, Katra 21.7, Batote 14.5, Banihal 11.4 and Bhaderwah 11.1 as the minimum temperature.

