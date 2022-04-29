Weather to remain cloudy in J&K during next 24 hours

Srinagar, April 29 Weather remained cloudy with rain at scattered places in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Friday that cloudy weather with light rain is expected during the next 24 hours.

A weather office statement said, "At present, weather is generally cloudy throughout Kashmir and in the hilly areas of Jammu.

"A brief spell of light rain may occur at isolated places of Kashmir towards late afternoon, today and tomorrow. There is no forecast of any significant weather.

"A Western Disturbance is most likely to cause scattered to widespread moderate Rain/snow during May 3rd and 5th. The forecast is being monitored closely, as it may change as day comes nearer".

Srinagar had 12.5, Pahalgam 7.2 and Gulmarg 4.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh had 4.2, Leh 7.3 and Kargil 6.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 30, Katra 24.2, Batote 12.6, Banihal 12.2 and Bhaderwah 13.1 as the minimum temperature.

