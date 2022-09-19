Weather to remain dry in J&K during next 24 hrs: MeT

Srinagar, Sep 19 The Meteorological (MeT) department on Monday forecast dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT office said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 12.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 8 degrees and Gulmarg also 8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region recorded 3.4 degrees, Kargil 9.6 and Leh 5.8, while Jammu clocked 22.7 degrees, Katra 21.2, Batote 14, Banihal 9.8 and Bhaderwah 12.6 degrees.

