Weather Update: Heatwave to intensify in India, IMD issues warning

At present, the heat wave has intensified in the country. Citizens have to suffer due to increasing heat wave. The heat wave is intensifying this April, with temperatures hovering above 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country. From Delhi to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and some other states. Meanwhile, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, heat waves are expected in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the month of April is forecast to be hot. The IMD has warned of extreme heat. The maximum temperature in Delhi today was recorded at 39 degrees and the minimum at 19 degrees.

Heat wave in Maharashtra too

The heat wave is continuing in the state and the temperature has been rising for several days. The maximum temperature was recorded above 40 degrees Celsius in most districts of the state. In some districts, the temperature is above 40 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature was recorded at Akola (44 degrees Celsius) followed by Malegaon, Chandrapur (43 degrees Celsius). Meteorologist KS Hosalikar tweeted about it. With the exception of Gadchiroli in Vidarbha, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Brahmapuri, Chandrapur, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.