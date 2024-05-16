Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall for South India Till May 22

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating a prolonged wet spell across southern Peninsular India until the 22nd of May. The prediction includes isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout the region. Furthermore, the IMD warns of the possibility of isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall specifically over Tamil Nadu on the 16th and 20th of May, and over Kerala on the 20th of May.

Wet spell with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over south Peninsular India till 22nd May, 2024.



Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu on 16th & 20th and Kerala on 20th May, 2024. pic.twitter.com/jSdtPrvS4Y — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 16, 2024

Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, are anticipated to experience significant precipitation in the coming days. On the 16th of May, these regions are expected to encounter very heavy rainfall, with isolated instances of extremely heavy falls exceeding 204.5 mm. Subsequently, from the 17th to the 20th of May, heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.5 mm to 204.5 mm is predicted in these areas.

The southern interior regions of Karnataka are projected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging between 115.5 mm to 204.5 mm, from the 18th to the 20th of May, 2024.