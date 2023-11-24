Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states from November 25, check details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rain and thundershowers for Mumbai and adjacent areas during the upcoming weekend. A yellow alert has been issued for extensive coastal regions in the state, spanning from November 25 to November 27. The prediction indicates the likelihood of thunderstorm activity persisting in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and south Rajasthan until next week.

According to the IMD, regions including Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Jalgaon, Nasik, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and Latur in Maharashtra are expected to experience rainfall. Some of these districts may see rain on November 24.

“A fresh Western Disturbance will approach northwest India as an upper-level trough extending up to east-central Arabian Sea off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts on 25th and 26th November. As a result, the above trough in mid-latitude westerlies in middle and upper tropospheric levels will interact with a lower level trough in easterlies," the Met department explained in its latest bulletin.

24 Nov, बंगालच्या उपसागरात कोणतेही चक्रीवादळ नाही. काही टीव्ही चॅनेलद्वारे प्रसारित केले जात आहे.

26 Nov ला कमी दाबाचे क्षेत्र द. अंदमान समुद्रात निर्माण होण्याच शक्यता.

आज सकाळी IMD द्वारे हवामानावरील नवीनतम अद्यतने, आम्ही येथे सामायिक केली. pic.twitter.com/KCCZNpW8jw — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) November 24, 2023

This upcoming rainfall is likely to have a positive impact on air quality in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area. The city's air quality index, which was in the "moderate" range on Wednesday, may see improvement due to the expected precipitation.

The IMD attributes this unseasonal rainfall to the emergence of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. Sunil Kamble, Head of IMD Mumbai, told PTI, "Due to the formation of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, thunderstorm activities are likely to begin at isolated places in south Maharashtra from tomorrow. A yellow alert has been issued for November 26-28 across Maharashtra." Meanwhile, torrential rain has been reported in parts of southern India, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

As the weekend approaches, residents in the affected areas are advised to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions in light of the anticipated weather conditions.