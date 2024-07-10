Weather Update: IMD Predicts Torrential Rains in North Bengal Until July 13

The Met office has forecast torrential rains in North Bengal until July 13, heightening the risk of flooding in areas already hit by heavy downpours over the past several days.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed the administration to closely monitor the situation and provide necessary assistance to those affected by landslides in the hills and waterlogging in the low-lying areas of North Bengal.

Heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rain is likely in north Bengal till July 13 owing to an active monsoon and an east-west trough from northeast Uttar Pradesh to northeast Assam across Bihar and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, the Met office said.

According to the IMD, regions including Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka are anticipated to witness widespread light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning. In Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Telangana, the weather agency forecasts scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall.

