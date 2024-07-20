Weather Updates: IMD Issues Red Alert for Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa As Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa for Saturday, anticipating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in these regions. The IMD also predicted that intense rainfall will persist in Gujarat and southern peninsular India until Sunday.

The low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal developed into a depression on Tuesday, moving toward Odisha. The depression is currently near Puri, Gopalpur, and Paradip, and is gradually advancing toward the northwestern and western regions.

Due to the depression's landward movement, the weather agency has issued a red alert for Telangana, central Maharashtra, coastal Goa, and Gujarat for Saturday. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kutch, and Saurashtra for the weekend.

These areas are likely to receive 115-120 mm of rainfall over the next 24 hours. The IMD's forecast also indicates that moderate to heavy rain will prevail in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and eastern Rajasthan for the next three days.

