Wedding Season Alert: DJ Permission Mandatory to Avoid Legal Action and Noise Violations

The wedding season has officially begun with the conclusion of the Tulsi marriage. However, a growing trend of playing DJs at weddings, processions, and receptions has raised concerns. Authorities have issued warnings that playing a DJ without prior permission could lead to police action. Those planning to include a DJ at their wedding are urged to obtain the necessary permissions, as failure to do so may result in significant fines or legal consequences.

It is mandatory to obtain permission to play a DJ at weddings or other events. To do so, people must visit the local police station in the area where the wedding is taking place and seek approval. However, many are neglecting this process, which could lead to trouble. If a DJ is played without permission, the authorities may register a case against the organizers at the police station.

Action to Be Taken Against DJs Playing Without Permission

Action has been initiated against several DJs for playing music at various festivals, weddings, receptions, and processions across the city without proper permission. Cases have been registered against those involved in such activities. As a result, obtaining permission is mandatory. However, there are still frequent instances of DJs playing without authorization, leading to potential legal consequences.

Noise Limit Should Not Exceed 55 Decibels

Citizens are encouraged to celebrate events with joy and enthusiasm, but it is important to ensure that the rules are followed and that no inconvenience is caused to others. Action will be taken if any instrument produces noise exceeding 55 decibels during festivals, weddings, or other events. It is essential to keep the noise level within the permissible limits to avoid legal consequences.

