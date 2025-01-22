WEF: 5 new Indian industrial clusters commit to economic growth, jobs creation

Davos, Jan 22 Five industrial clusters from India, which includes the Mundra cluster in Gujarat, have joined the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) ‘Transitioning Industrial Clusters’ initiative, among 13 new members, to accelerate the deployment of clean-energy infrastructure at scale worldwide, it was announced here on Wednesday.

The new industrial clusters are from India, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Thailand and the UK, according to a WEF report, published in collaboration with Accenture and Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) during the Davos Summit.

Among the new industrial clusters from India, the fastest-growing major economy, the Mundra cluster integrates green power initiatives with infrastructure to support large-scale industrial projects.

Mumbai Green Hydrogen cluster (India) in Maharashtra is accelerating the green hydrogen economy, linking industries with sustainable energy sources, according to the WEF.

Another cluster, the Kerala Green Hydrogen Valley, is central to the country’s decarbonisation efforts by scaling hydrogen-powered transport, said the report.

Strategically located, Gopalpur Industrial Park provides an exemplary ecosystem to attract investments from sectors leveraging cutting-edge technology, including green energy.

Coordinated by AM Green, the port-anchored Kakinada cluster in Andhra Pradesh works to provide industrial decarbonisation solutions, including green ammonia, hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel.

“Leading industrial clusters treat decarbonisation as a destination that must be reached collectively -- one that has the potential to drive business growth and industry reinvention,” said Stephanie Jamison, Global Resources Industry Practice Lead and Global Sustainability Services Lead at Accenture.

The shortest path to technology deployment is the one paved through collaborative innovation, added Neva Espinoza, EPRI SVP of Energy Supply and Low-Carbon Resources.

“The addition of 13 industrial clusters to this global initiative reflects the vital importance of bringing all stakeholders together to deploy the advanced energy technologies, low-carbon fuels and supporting infrastructure at the foundation of net-zero economies,” Espinoza added.

