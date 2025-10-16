Well-maintained strategic routes vital for rapid mobilisation of armed forces: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Oct 16 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), on Thursday, while discussing border connectivity with a top Border Roads Organisation (BRO) official, underscored the vital role of robust road networks in strengthening national security.

The Governor and the Additional Director General of the BRO, Jitendra Prasad, at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, discussed enhancing border connectivity, ensuring high standards of road construction, and addressing strategic infrastructure needs in the frontier areas.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) said that well-maintained strategic routes are essential for the rapid mobilisation of armed forces, keeping key corridors open throughout the year, and cost-effectively meeting long-term defence infrastructure requirements.

Emphasising the broader impact of road development, the Governor highlighted that quality roads in border regions are equally important for socio-economic growth.

Improved connectivity, he said, enables better access to healthcare, education, and markets, helping integrate remote communities with the national mainstream.

Reliable infrastructure also plays a critical role during natural disasters, facilitating emergency services and the timely delivery of relief.

Drawing from his own field experiences, the former senior Army officer advised the BRO to adopt international standards in the construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, and tunnels in Arunachal Pradesh owing to its climatic conditions and tough terrain.

He stressed the use of advanced technologies and skilled manpower to ensure durability, efficiency, and timely completion of projects.

The Governor emphasised strict adherence to rules and cautioned the BRO to be vigilant on issues of compensation being claimed. Unusual activity be reported to the concerned Deputy Commissioners and brought to the notice of the state administration.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) also appreciated the BRO’s humanitarian efforts, particularly its initiative to establish a Play and Learning Room for the children of casual labourers engaged in road construction at Tawang, reflecting the organisation’s commitment to welfare beyond infrastructure.

The Additional Director General of BRO Prasad assured the Governor of the organisation’s continued dedication to delivering high-quality infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, serving both the people of the state and the strategic interests of the Nation.

