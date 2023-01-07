Wells Fargo fires man who urinated on female passenger on Air India flight

Shankar Mishra, the man accused of peeing on an elderly co-passenger on an Air India flight, has been terminated by his employer Wells Fargo.

Issuing a statement, the company said, Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them.

Shankar Mishra served as the vice president of the India chapter of Wells Fargo, which is an American financial services entity, headquartered in California.

Mishra is a resident of Mumbai. We had sent our teams to Mumbai at his known locations but he was absconding. Our teams are trying to trace him," a senior police official told news agency PTI.