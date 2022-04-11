West Begal: Minor girl dies after suspected gang rape by TMC leader son, arrested

A shocking incident has taken place at Hanskhali in Nadia district of West Bengal. A minor girl returning from a birthday party of the son of a TMC leader has died here. The girl concerned was allegedly gang-raped and later died. The girl's family has claimed that the main accused in the case is the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat member. After this, the police have registered a case and initiated action.

The girl concerned was studying in 9th class. According to the complaint, the girl had gone to the accused's house for a birthday party on Monday afternoon. However, when she returned, her condition worsened and she died shortly afterwards. Four days after the death, the victim's family filed a case against the TMC leader's son. After that, the accused was arrested and interrogated, police said.

The victim's family alleged that the son of a local TMC leader hosted a birthday party at his home. When our daughter returned from there, she was bleeding profusely and had a stomach ache. However, she died before she could be taken to hospital. Also, after the incident, we spoke to people present at the party. We believe that the accused and his friends gang-raped my daughter, "said the girl's mother.

The victim's mother alleged that "some people had come and before their daughter's death certificate was issued, they had taken her body and cremated her." Speaking on the occasion, Shashi Panja, a senior TMC leader and the state's Minister for Women and Child Development, said there should be no politics involved in the incident. The police will investigate the incident and take action. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in Hanskhali against the incident.