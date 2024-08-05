West Bengal Assembly Passes Unanimous Resolution Against Efforts To Divide State

In a notable display of cooperation between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP, the West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution on Monday with unanimous support, condemning any efforts to divide the state.

The BJP, which has faced allegations of promoting calls for West Bengal's division, has stated its opposition to the idea of bifurcation. The party said its focus on the state's development, particularly in the northern regions.

"We believe in cooperative federalism. We are opposed to any attempt to divide the state," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said while speaking on the motion.

The development follows Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee's sharp criticism of the BJP in the Assembly. She condemned the party's proposals for creating a union territory from two Bengal districts and parts of Bihar, and for incorporating North Bengal into the northeast.