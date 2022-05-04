West Bengal Board plans to conduct 12th class exam twice a year

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is likely to conduct Uccha Madhyamik, Class 12 board exam twice a year from the next academic year 2023. According to the board official, the decision will be taken in the council meeting on Friday, Education Minister Bratya Basu will also be present at the meeting. The WBCHSE official told Careers360 that "To keep parity with CBSE, ISC, and other boards, a committee was formed to revise the curriculum of the HS exam. The committee will meet on May 6, and a decision on introducing two semester exams in HS will be decided."

However, the HSC examination has already concluded for the year 2022, and "It will take a month to complete the evaluation process, and the result can be expected in June," the official said. Students can access the HS result on the official websites- wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.