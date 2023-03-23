West Bengal: BSF, customs seize gold worth Rs 2.82 crore near Bangladesh border

New Delhi [India], March 23 : In a joint operation, teams of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Customs arrested two persons and seized 40 pieces of gold worth Rs 2.82 crore along the India-Bangladesh border.

A senior Customs official informed that the BSF received specific information about the concealment of yellow metal in a Bangla Truck carrying a consignment of fresh fish. The information was shared with Land Customs Station (LCS) at Petrapole.

Accordingly, the consignment of fresh fish was examined in the presence of senior Customs officials at Petrapole. A thorough examination of the consignment by Customs and BSF resulted in the recovery of 40 Pieces of gold with distinct foreign markings, weighing 4667.040 grams and valued collectively at Rs 2.82 crore.

After the seizure formalities, the consignment was handed over to Customs on the evening of March 19 for further investigation.

Efforts were made by Customs to ascertain and locate the importer. Soon, the importer was identified. Simultaneous searches were conducted on the premises of the importer Baba International and CHA M/s Roy's International.

The proprietor of the importing firm, Biswanath Haldar, was interrogated on Thursday.

The interrogation revealed that the proprietor of M/s Baba International is deeply involved in smuggling. It was found that he visited Bangladesh on March 12 and stayed there for five to six days. The probe suggests that he orgsed the smuggling activity from Bangladesh.

It was further revealed through the clearing agent that the accused, Biwanath Halder, arranged the transhipment and transport of the impugned consignment through the vehicle owned by his own transport company M/s Baba Roadways.

It was also found that Subrata Roy alias Laltu, of M/s Roy International, as the Customs broker was responsible for the day-to-day clearance of import consignments of the company and has an active knowledge of its entire activities and without his knowledge, such an illegal activity, could not have taken place.

Both the accused were arrested under Customs Act and further investigation is underway, said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor