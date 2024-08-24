West Bengal: BSF Foils Smuggling Attempt, Arrests Smuggler with Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 71 Lakhs

The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted a gold smuggling attempt and arrested a suspect with eight gold biscuits weighing 974 grams, valued at over Rs 71 lakh, at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.



On August 23, thwarting the attempt of gold smuggling based on specific information, vigilant BSF troops of Border Outpost Tarali-1, 143 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier, apprehended an Indian smuggler with 08 gold biscuits weighing a total of 974 grams while being smuggled… pic.twitter.com/y8OAMF5QDo — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2024

The operation took place on August 23 at the Hakimpur Check Point. Acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops from Border Outpost Tarali-1, 143 Battalion, intercepted a man on a scooty. The search revealed the gold biscuits concealed in a cavity within the scooty.

Read Also | Two foreigners prosecuted in Brunei for smuggling, passport offences

The suspect, identified as Tanmoy Mondal, a resident of the North 24 Parganas district, was apprehended. According to a BSF press release, Mondal had received the gold from a Bangladeshi national near Pachilghat, Hakimpur Biswaspara, on August 22. He was attempting to smuggle the gold into India to deliver it to another smuggler at Bithari, for which he was promised Rs 4,000.

The seized gold and Mondal have been handed over to the customs office in Tentulia for further action.