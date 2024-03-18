West Bengal Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 4, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video)

The tragic incident in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area continues to unfold as the death toll has now reached four. The collapse of the building has raised serious concerns about infrastructure safety and urban planning in the region. Authorities are working tirelessly to rescue any remaining survivors and investigate the cause of the collapse. More than 10 people have been rescued so far and a search is underway to locate more survivors in the debris. The incident occurred at about 12 am on Monday and the building is located in the city's Garden Reach area. The victims were two elderly women. They were taken to a hospital but declared dead upon their arrival.

One woman has been identified as Hasina Bibi, a local resident.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the collapse site and said that "official permission to construct the building was not given by the state administration". "Rescue work started immediately after the accident. Two people have died, five to six people are still trapped inside. They will also be rescued soon. Officials from medical, fire and other departments are deployed. The building was being constructed illegally. Official permission to construct the building was not given by the state administration," she said."Orders have been given to investigate the accident. Strict action will be taken against those who were involved in the construction of this building. The state government will provide assistance to the families of the dead and injured. Houses of nearby people have also been damaged, the government will help those people as well," the Chief Minister added.

Earlier in the morning, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim visited the accident spot and announced Rs 5 lakhs compensation to the victims' next of kin and Rs 1 lakh for each of the injured people. Speaking to the ANI news agency, West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose also warned that "more people are likely to be trapped under the debris". Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, said in a post on X, "A 5-storey building (illegally constructed) has collapsed at Hazari Mollah Bagan; Garden Reach; Metiabruz, KMC Ward No. 134. This particular area falls under the so called 'citadel' of Hon’ble Mayor of Kolkata and Municipal Affairs Minister."



