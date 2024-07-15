West Bengal: Car Collides With Express Train at Manned Railway Crossing Near Khardaha Station, Video Goes Viral

A car passed under a closing level crossing gate and collided with a decelerating express train near Khardaha station in West Bengal on Sunday night. A major mishap was averted as the Hazarduari Express had less speed, and the SUV was bereft of passengers. The driver did not suffer any major injuries.

“The incident took place when the driver of the SUV disregarded the gateman’s calls to stop as he was closing the level crossing gate,” a Railway spokesperson told PTI.

Police said the car’s rear side was hit by the approaching train’s engine around 8:40 p.m. during a frantic bid to cross the tracks. The railway spokesperson said this could have been a major accident. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot, but the Eastern Railway lodged an FIR against him and asked the state police to initiate a case against him.

As per preliminary reports, there is no news of any injury to the driver, who fled the spot, the spokesperson said. The express left Khardaha station around 9.02 pm. The Eastern Railway appealed to everyone to obey safety protocols at level crossings.