West Bengal CEO's security upgraded, CAPF deployment at office

Kolkata, Dec 27 The Union Home Ministry, following the recommendations of the Election Commission of India (ECI), has decided to upgrade the security grade for West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal.

A CEO office source said that Agarwal's security had been upgraded to the "Y" category, which will entitle him to security cover by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel.

At the same time, CAPF personnel will also be deployed at the CEO’s office in central Kolkata.

The ECI had also recommended to the Union Home Ministry for CAPF deployment at the CEO’s office, besides upgrading the personal security of the CEO.

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday gave the green signal for both recommendations of the Commission.

Y-category security is a significant level of personal protection, typically involving around eight security personnel, including a couple of armed commandos, assigned based on a threat assessment by central agencies, with state police executing the actual security, offering substantial cover with fewer personnel than Z/Z+ categories but more than the X category.

"The upgraded security of the CEO was necessary amid continuing protests by a section of the booth-level officers in front of the CEO’s office in central Kolkata, with the rage of the protesters being mainly against the CEO. Despite repeated cautions issued by the Commission, there had not been enough initiative by the Kolkata Police authorities to check this menace. So in such a situation, the upgraded security of the CEO was necessary and inevitable," the CEO’s office insider said.

Incidentally, Agarwal had been under lashing attacks from the ruling Trinamool Congress since the time he had taken over the post. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also launched scathing attacks against Agarwal at her public meetings, though without directly naming him, and even accused him of involvement in corrupt practices in the past.

Soon after the Chief Minister’s allegations, an association of booth-level officers, affiliated to the Trinamool, started regular protests and demonstrations in front of the CEO’s office.

