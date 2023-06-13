West Bengal: Chief Secretary to meet representatives of green firecrackers manufacturing units

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 13 : West Bengal government Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi will hold a meeting with the stakeholders across West Bengal and the manufacturer of green firecrackers at the state secretariat on Tuesday.

This is the first meeting after nine people were killed after an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on May 16.

Earlier on Saturday, ahead of the panchayat elections in West Bengal, the CID bomb squad launched a drive to diffuse all the country-made explosives recovered by the district administration in East Medinipur.

All necessary precautions were being taken to see to it that the bombs are disposed of in a safe manner.

The West Bengal panchayat elections will be held in a single phase on July 8. The counting of votes will be done on July 11.

Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress as they will be seen as a litmus test for both parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

