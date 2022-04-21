West Bengal Class 10th board results to be released soon, check details

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is soon going to announce the results of the Class 10th board exams. Students who appeared in the exams can check the official website for all the updates wbresults.nic.in.

WBBSE conducted a class 10 exam between 7th to 16th March 2022. The previous year the exam got canceled due to the pandemic. As per reports, the evaluation process is completed and the board is all set to announce the results. Therefore, it is expected that the board might declare results in April ending.

According to the reports as many as 6,21,931 female and 4,96,890 male students have appeared for the exams this year. The official data of WB Madhyamik’s examinees will be released on this matter after the announcement of the results.