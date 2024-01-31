West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Threatens February 2 Dharna over Unpaid Dues, Urges Mass Participation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a strong ultimatum to the BJP-led Central government on Wednesday, threatening a massive protest in Kolkata if the state's outstanding dues remain unpaid by February 1st.

Addressing a public program in Malda, Banerjee declared, I have given them an ultimatum till February 1 to clear all dues of the state, failing which I will stage a dharna from February 2. If the dues are not cleared, I know how to get it through a movement. I urge all party leaders and workers to participate in the dharna. I want everyone’s support, she said.

Addressing a public distribution program in Malda, Banerjee called upon party workers and individuals impacted by the withheld funds to join the dharna, slated to be held at the BR Ambedkar statue in the Red Road area of the eastern metropolis.

The Chief Minister claims that the outstanding dues for various central government-run schemes, including MGNREGA and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana, amount to a substantial Rs 7,000 crore.