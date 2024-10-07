West Bengal Coal Mine Blast: 7 Workers Killed, Several Injured in Birbhum

At least seven workers were killed and several others were injured after a blast was reported at a coal mine in West Bengal's Birbhum district, on Monday. According to media reports, a massive explosion took place at Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited colliery, located in Birbhum's Lokpur area, during the coal crushing process.

Visuals from the ground after the incident showed the bodies of the people lying on the ground and damaged vehicles that were parked near the coal mine.


