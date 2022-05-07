West Bengal coal scam: Court issues bailable warrant against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira

The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Saturday issued bailable warrant against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee on Enforcement Directorate' application for allegedly refusing to join the probe in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria passed the ED's plea moved by Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana stating she is not appearing before the probe agency despite several summons issued against her.

After issuance of bailable warrant against Rujira Benarjee, court deferred the matter for August 20, 2022.

Recently, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the petitions moved by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife against the summons issued to them to appear in the national capital in a money-laundering investigation linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

Petitioner Abhishek Banerjee along with his wife Rujira Banerjee had sought the issuance of direction to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to not summon them in New Delhi and carry out any further examination in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The petition stated that the petitioner Abhishek Banerjee, is a politician hailing from the state of West Bengal and is presently serving as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, having been elected from the Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas constituency in West Bengal and hence is a respected individual and a prominent member of the Indian polity and society. He has two minor children under her care, said the plea.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor