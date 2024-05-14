West Bengal Coal Scam Key Accused Anup Majhi Alias Lala Surrenders Before CBI Court in Asansol

Anup Majhi, one of the prime suspects in an alleged multi-crore coal pilferage scam in West Bengal, surrendered before a CBI court in Asansol on Tuesday morning, May 14.

Majhi alias Lala had been absconding for some time. “He surrendered before a special court in Asansol this morning,” the CBI official told PTI. The alleged scam pertains to mines in West Bengal’s Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

West Bengal Coal Scam Key Accused Anup Majhi

Anup Majhi ( Lala) King pin of Coal scam as per CBI chargesheet gets conditional bail from the Asansol Court .



He cannot leave or travel outside his native place Purulia as per the court order . https://t.co/m9JFKhAZmypic.twitter.com/VTZvqqqgBQ — Syeda Shabana (@JournoShabana) May 14, 2024