West Bengal Crime: TMC Leader Rajjak Khan Brutally Shot and Stabbed to Death in Bhangar After Party Meeting

A 38-year-old local Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, triggering tension in the locality. The incident occurred in Bhangar area on Thursday night when Rajjak Khan, a close aide of TMC's Canning Purba MLA Saokat Molla, was returning home from a party meet. He was rushed to the hospital following the firing and was declared dead there.



No one has so far been arrested in the killing so far. An initial probe revealed that three bullets hit the deceased. The assailants also stabbed him multiple times to ensure his death. "Around 9.45 pm yesterday, one Rajjak Khan of Chak Maricha village, Chaltaberia Gram Panchayat was attacked by a few persons near Siristala under Uttar Kashipore PS while returning home," news agency ANI quoted the Kolkata Police as saying. Further investigation into the case is ongoing. In a similar development last week, a panchayat samiti leader of the TMC was shot at in the Cooch Behar district. In that case, Dipankar Roy, is the son of BJP MLA Sukumar Roy, was identified as an accused, and was arrested.