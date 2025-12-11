West Bengal Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Howrah Chemical Factory, Three Tenders Rushed In (Watch Video)

A fire erupted at a chemical factory in the Domjur area of Howrah district in West Bengal on Thursday, according to police. Three fire tenders were sent to the site to control the flames, an officer confirmed. Dense black smoke quickly spread across the Motijheel locality, where the factory is situated, causing alarm among local residents as they witnessed the blaze intensify. Authorities are working to contain the situation and prevent further escalation while people in the vicinity remain on alert.

VIDEO | Howrah, West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Moti Jheel area. More details are awaited.



A massive fire broke out last month at Kolkata’s Ezra Street, destroying nearly 300 shops in a crowded electrical goods market. Fire officials said the blaze began due to a short circuit in a multi-storey building and quickly spread to nearby shops. Twenty-five fire tenders worked for almost 10 hours to bring the flames under control. No casualties were reported after authorities evacuated all surrounding buildings, Deputy Commissioner of Police Indira Mukherjee confirmed. Minister of State for Fire and Emergency Services Sujit Bose and Mayor Firhad Hakim visited the site and monitored operations until the fire was contained.

Sujit Bose said the cooling process was underway and that forensic experts would determine the exact cause, urging business owners to adopt proper fire safety measures in the congested Ezra Street area. Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma also inspected the site and stated that the police would look into possible unauthorised constructions. Officials noted that large quantities of combustible materials, including electrical goods and plywood, intensified the fire’s spread through the narrow lanes. A senior fire officer said more engines were deployed as the smoke thickened. Local councillor Santosh Pathak criticised authorities for ignoring repeated warnings about poor safety standards.