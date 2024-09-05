West Bengal: Four Indian Army Personnel Killed in Road Accident While Travelling From Pedong to Sikkim (Watch Video)

Four Indian Army personnel traveling from West Bengal to Skikkim died in a road accident on Thursday, September 5. According to the Indian Army spokesperson, soldiers were commuting from Pedong in West Bengal to Zuluk along Silk Route in Pakyong District in Sikkim. The deceased include driver Pradeep Patel from Madhya Pradesh, craftsman W. Peter from Manipur, Naik Gursev Singh from Haryana and Subedar.

The incident occurred near Dalopchand Dara along the Rhenock Rongli state highway in Sikkim. All personnel belonged to the Enroute Mission Command unit from Binaguri in West Bengal.

Visuals From Accident Site

Pakyong, East Sikkim: An army vehicle en route from Jaluk Army Camp to Dalapchand fell 300 feet, killing three personnel on the spot and injuring one. The injured was taken to Rangli Army Hospital pic.twitter.com/ibqmzBm0Ss — IANS (@ians_india) September 5, 2024

A news agency IANS has shared a video saying an army vehicle en route from Jaluk Army Camp to Dalapchand fell 300 feet, killing three personnel on the spot and injuring one. The injured was taken to Rangli Army Hospital