West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Refers Anti-Rape Bill Passed by Assembly to President for Consideration: Official

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday, September 6, referred the anti-rape bill passed by the state legislative assembly to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, for her consideration, an official told the news agency PTI.

An earlier statement issued by the Raj Bhavan stated that Governor CV Anand Bose is angry with the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. He accused the state government of not doing any homework regarding this important bill related to the safety of women. He said the technical report of all the bills passed by the assembly was not sent to the Raj Bhavan.

"The governor criticised the state administration for failing to attach the technical report along with the Aparajita Bill. As per the rule, it is mandatory for the state government to send the technical report before a decision is taken on giving assent to the Bill," a Raj Bhavan official told news agency PTI.

The West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) 2024' on Tuesday. A nationwide protest had erupted demanding stringent laws for women's safety after a trainee doctor was raped and murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her support for West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2024 and said that the bill is being brought to secure the dignity of women and if Bengal is abused, it will have a ripple effect.