West Bengal Govt Forms Task Force to Ensure Safety of Doctors and Improve Service Quality

The West Bengal government formed a state-level task force on Tuesday to enhance the safety and security of healthcare professionals and improve service quality, according to an official notification. The task force was established following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's assurance to junior doctors during a recent meeting.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant will serve as the chairperson of the task force, with key members including Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar, Health Secretary NS Nigam, and Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma.

"In pursuance of the Government of West Bengal's commitment to enhancing the quality of healthcare services across the state, and in the view of the safety, security, and grievances of healthcare professionals, the state government hereby constitutes a state-level task force," an order signed by Pant stated.

Also Read| Pune Police Seizes Rs 22.90 Lakh in Cash from Trader During Nakabandi Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

The task force will also include two representatives from senior and junior resident doctors, one female nominee from the student body, and one representative from the state-level grievance redressal committee. According to the order, the task force will focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, including improvements to "on-duty rooms, washrooms, drinking water facilities, and CCTV surveillance systems."

The task force will also be responsible for overseeing the implementation of a centralized helpline, panic button system, centralized referral system, and real-time bed availability information systems. Additionally, the panel will monitor the functioning of various committees related to security audits, internal complaints, and other matters.

"It will collaborate and coordinate with all stakeholders to ensure the delivery of high-quality healthcare services to the citizens of West Bengal," the order stated. The task force members are expected to meet at least once a month, as mentioned in the order.