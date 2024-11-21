West Bengal Horror: Stray Dog Allegedly Carries Off Premature Baby Born in Hospital Washroom; Shocking Visuals Emerge

A shocking incident unfolded at Sonamukhi Rural Hospital in Bankura, West Bengal, after stray dog allegedly took away a premature baby born to a woman in the hospital washroom. The woman, identified as Priya Roy from Kochdihi village, had visited the hospital with severe stomach pain and unexpectedly delivered a six-month-old baby while waiting to be admitted.

According to reports, Priya was directed to provide a urine sample upon her arrival. While in the washroom, she unexpectedly gave birth to the premature baby, who fell to the floor. Family members alleged that when they sought assistance from hospital staff, their pleas were met with delays.

Under the so-called ‘world-class’ leadership of Health Minister Mamata Banerjee, a pregnant woman was forced to give birth in a toilet, after enduring prolonged labor pain, without receiving any medical attention.… pic.twitter.com/tCIpEPic6J — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 19, 2024

During this time, the baby was left unattended in the washroom. Upon returning, the family discovered the newborn missing and later spotted a stray dog carrying the baby away. Despite efforts to retrieve the child, they were unsuccessful. The family accused hospital staff of negligence, claiming that no one responded promptly to their repeated calls for help. Witnesses also confirmed the presence of stray dogs roaming the hospital premises even after the incident. Hospital authorities initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Deputy CMOH of Bishnupur Health District, Minakshi Maity, stated that preliminary investigations revealed discrepancies in the family’s claims, including questions about the pregnancy’s gestational age. She also alleged that a photo provided by the family as evidence was “fabricated.” However, Priya maintained that she was six months pregnant and rejected the accusations of incorrect medical records by local health workers. The incident has sparked outrage, with many calling for stricter measures to prevent such tragedies and ensure accountability.

