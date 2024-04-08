West Bengal: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Jute Factory In Howrah (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a jute factory in Howrah on Monday afternoon. Fire tenders are currently at the scene battling the blaze. However, there are no reports of injuries or casualties at this time. The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are unknown.

Watch video here:

Ramnagar Temple Fire

Earlier Monday, a large fire broke out near the Garjia Devi temple complex in Ramnagar, Nainital district. The blaze engulfed several shops selling prasad located on the riverbank. Videos from the scene showed flames consuming the shops, which were reportedly built with thatched roofs.

Firefighters responded quickly and are working to extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to the temple complex or surrounding areas.