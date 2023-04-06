West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out in chemical factory in Siliguri; fire tenders at spot

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], April 6 : A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in West Bengal's Siliguri on Thursday.

After receiving the information, six fire tenders were immediately pressed into service at Siliguri's Bholanath para, fire department officials said.

The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Further information is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor